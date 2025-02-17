The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto continues tonight in “The Queen City.”

WWE Raw returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the February 17, 2025 episode of the weekly red brand prime time program:

* Sami Zayn to appear

* Bianca Belair & Naomi to appear

* Penta vs. Pete Dunne

* AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile (Women’s I-C Title No. 1 Contender)

* Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

* Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.