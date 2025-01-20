The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2025 continues tonight in “The Lone Star State.”

WWE Raw returns tonight at 8/7c with the third episode on Netflix, live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 20, 2025 episode of the three-hour WWE on Netflix red brand program:

* The New Day vs. TBA

* Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective

* Appearances by JBL, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Lyra Valkyria and more

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results from Dallas, TX.