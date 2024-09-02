The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 begins tonight.

WWE Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, with the fallout from Saturday’s WWE No Mercy 2024 premium live event.

On tap for tonight’s show is the latest WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament matches, as well as several other bouts and segments.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 9/2 show:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. * Dominik Mysterio

* Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Number One Contenders Match: Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair celebrate

* American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, & Ivy Nile) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri)