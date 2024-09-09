The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight in “The Great White North.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight at 8/7c on USA Network with the “Season Premiere” of the weekly three-hour prime time program.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show:

* Bret Hart appears

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

* Street Fight: Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Unholy Union

* WWE Intercontinental Title No. One Contenders Match: Jey Uso vs. Braun Strowman vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Pete Dunne

* Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria & TBA vs. Pure Fusion Collective

For a potential spoiler for a big segment on tonight's "Season Premiere" of WWE Raw, click here. For an updated preview of what to expect, in terms of matches and segments for tonight's red brand show in Calgary, click here.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.