The road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 rolls through “The Sunshine State” tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the FLA Live Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program are the following matches and segments:

* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

* Randy Orton to appear

* Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri

* New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross & AOP

* CM Punk to deliver “can’t miss message” to Drew McIntyre

* Unholy Union (c) vs. Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective (WWE Women’s Tag Titles)

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.