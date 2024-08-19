The road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 rolls through “The Sunshine State” tonight.
WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the FLA Live Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
On tap for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program are the following matches and segments:
* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
* Randy Orton to appear
* Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri
* New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross & AOP
* CM Punk to deliver “can’t miss message” to Drew McIntyre
* Unholy Union (c) vs. Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective (WWE Women’s Tag Titles)
