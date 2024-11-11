The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continues tonight in “The Great Lake State.”
WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network from the Van Andrel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
On tap for tonight’s live two-hour show:
* Bronson Reed will address WWE Universe
* Damian Priest & GUNTHER face-to-face
* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles)
Make sure to join us here on Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.
