The road to WWE Night Of Champions 2025 continues tonight in “The Badger State.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 16, 2025 episode:

* Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane

* Nick Aldis to serve as Guest G.M.

* Liv Morgan to address Nikki Bella attack

* Nikki Bella to appear for second week in a row

* Bayley will make her return, how will Becky Lynch react?

* Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. Jey Uso (King Of The Ring)

* Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile (Queen of the Ring)

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.