The road to WWE Night Of Champions 2025 continues tonight in “The Badger State.”
WWE Monday Night Raw returns live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the June 16, 2025 episode:
* Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane
* Nick Aldis to serve as Guest G.M.
* Liv Morgan to address Nikki Bella attack
* Nikki Bella to appear for second week in a row
* Bayley will make her return, how will Becky Lynch react?
* Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Rusev vs. Jey Uso (King Of The Ring)
* Asuka vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile (Queen of the Ring)
Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.