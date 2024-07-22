The road to WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland continues tonight in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI.

On tap for tonight’s show is the return of “The Best in the World” CM Punk.

Additionally, scheduled for in-ring action on the weekly three-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time program is Xavier Woods, Otis & Tozawa vs. Karrion Kross, Akam & Rezar, as well as Lyra Valkyria vs. Sonya Deville.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.