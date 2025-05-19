The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 continues tonight in “Green Vegas.”

WWE Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on Netflix from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

On tap for tonight’s show are another pair of qualifying matches for the men’s and women’s ladder matches at WWE Money In The Bank 2025.

Also scheduled for the 5/19 episode of the weekly WWE Raw on Netflix program is AJ Styles & Penta vs. Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh), Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller, “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker, as well as Logan Paul appearing “with time to let him cook.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Grenville, S.C.

They’re gonna let me cook tomorrow on @Netflix 👀 pic.twitter.com/xMgXIrwzza — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 18, 2025

#MITB Qualifying Matches continue TOMORROW on #WWERaw! Who do you want to see be next to punch their ticket to Los Angeles? 🤔 📍 GREENVILLE

🎟️ https://t.co/DJCmku4VBb pic.twitter.com/VabUtrgNhb — WWE (@WWE) May 18, 2025