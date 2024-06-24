The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2024 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time program is the return of Drew McIntyre following his announcement that he “quit” last week and his subsequent savage attack of CM Punk in his hometown of Chicago on Friday’s SmackDown, as well as the follow-up to the long-awaited debut of The Wyatt 6.

Also scheduled is Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed and Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane in a pair of Money In The Bank qualifiers, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bron Breakker, Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston, as well as WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Indianapolis, IN.

