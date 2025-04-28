The road to WWE Backlash: St. Louis continues tonight in “The Show Me State.”

WWE Raw returns live at 8/7c tonight on Netflix from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

On tap for tonight’s near three-hour red brand program is SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis stepping in as the special Raw G.M. for the night, Logan Paul with a special message, and Pat McAfee will address GUNTHER’s actions on last week’s show.

Also scheduled in singles action is Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez, Becky Lynch will explain her attack of Lyra Valkyria, and Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman will be in the building.

