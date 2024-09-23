The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight in “The Great White North.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns tonight at 8/7c on USA Network from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s show is Bron Breakker vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Sami Zayn vs. Ludwig Kaiser in one-on-one action.

Additionally, the second-to-last episode of the weekly three-hour red brand prime time Monday night program this evening will feature the return of “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Ontario, Canada.