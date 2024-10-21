The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight in “The Keystone State.”
WWE Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network, live from the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the October 21 episode of the weekly two-hour show:
* Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, “Big” Bronson Reed face-to-face
* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental Title)
* New Day vs. AOP (WWE Tag-Team Title Tournament)
* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made (WWE Tag-Team Title Tournament)
