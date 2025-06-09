The fallout from WWE Money In The Bank 2025 goes down tonight in “The Grand Canyon State.”

WWE Raw returns live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, as the road to WWE Night Of Champions 2025 gets underway.

On tap for tonight’s two hour-plus live prime time program is the start of the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Tournament, the return of WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella, as well as appearances by Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and 2025 Mr. Money In The Bank Seth Rollins.

The only match advertised heading into the June 9, 2025 episode is a big one, as “Main Event” Jey Uso defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.