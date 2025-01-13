The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2025 continues tonight in “The Capital of Silicon Valley.”
WWE Raw returns tonight at 8/7c with the sophomore episode on Netflix, live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 13, 2025 episode of the three-hour WWE on Netflix red brand program:
* CM Punk to appear
* GUNTHER to appear
* Rhea Ripley to appear
* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Chad Gable vs. Mystery Luchador
* Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage from San Jose, CA.
