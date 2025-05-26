The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE Raw airs live at 8/7c this evening on Netflix from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Monday, May 26, 2025 episode:

* Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable vs. Penta

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

* WWE World Tag Team Titles: New Day (c) vs. Creed Brothers vs. War Raiders

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.