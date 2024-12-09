The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event begins winding down tonight in “The Sunflower State.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c, live on the USA Network from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the December 9 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time red brand program:

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Final Testament & The Miz

* Finn Balor and Adam Pearce to discuss Judgment Day’s next tag title defense

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega (Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament)

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Wichita, KS.