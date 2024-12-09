The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event begins winding down tonight in “The Sunflower State.”
WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c, live on the USA Network from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the December 9 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time red brand program:
* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Final Testament & The Miz
* Finn Balor and Adam Pearce to discuss Judgment Day’s next tag title defense
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega (Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament)
