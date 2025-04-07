The road to WrestleMania 41 continues tonight in “The Twin Cities.”

WWE Raw on Netflix takes place live tonight at 8/7c from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the second-to-last episode of the red brand program leading up to WrestleMania 41.

On tap for tonight’s show are appearances by GUNTHER and “Main Event” Jey Uso, Adam Pearce will address the WWE Women’s World Championship picture heading into WrestleMania 41, and CM Punk and Paul Heyman will appear.

Additionally scheduled is Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio, War Raiders vs. New Day for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, El Grande Americano will be in action, and Seth Rollins will appear.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage from Minneapolis, MN.

