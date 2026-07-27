WWE Raw is live tonight.

Scheduled to premiere live this evening on Netflix, the WWE SummerSlam go home episode of WWE Raw emanates from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

Advertised for the Monday, July 27, 2026 pay-per-view are the following matches:

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will go face-to-face

Triple H to host Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi weigh-in

Joe Hendry and Danhausen will host a concert

Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Sol Ruca (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

The Vision (Bron Breakker & Austin Theory) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis)

Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev

Rey Mysterio vs. Ethan Page

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE Raw Results.