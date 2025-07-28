The road to WWE SummerSlam 2025 begins winding down tonight in “The Motor City.”

WWE Monday Night Raw takes place this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 28, 2025 episode:

* GUNTHER will appear

* CM Punk will appear

* Roman Reigns will appear

* Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

* LWO vs. Judgment Day (WWE Tag Team Titles)

* Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven

