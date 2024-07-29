The road to WWE SummerSlam 2024 begins winding down tonight.

WWE’s “go-home” episode for “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down this evening for the red brand, as WWE Monday Night Raw airs live from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the three-hour WWE on USA prime time program is Seth “Freakin'” Rollins giving the referee instructions to Drew McIntyre and CM Punk for their highly-anticipated showdown at WWE SummerSlam 2024 this coming weekend.

Also scheduled is Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed, Akira Tozawa & Otis vs. The Creed Brothers, Gunther vs. Finn Balor, Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross, as well as Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from St. Paul, MN.