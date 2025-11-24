The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames begins winding down tonight.

WWE Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Advertised for the Monday, November 23, 2025 episode of the show are the following matches and appearances:

* Roman Reigns Kicks Off the Show

* The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals: GUNTHER vs. Carmelo Hayes

* The Last Time Is Now Tournament Quarterfinals: Penta vs. Solo Sikoa

* Men’s WarGames Advantage Match

* Becky Lynch Appearance

* Dominik Mysterio to Address John Cena

