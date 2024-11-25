The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 begins winding down tonight.

WWE Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona with the “go-home show” for this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour red brand prime time Monday night program is Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in a Women’s WarGames Advantage Match, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The Creed Brothers in a Tornado Tag match, Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser, as well as The New Day vs. The Alpha Academy.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Glendale, AZ.