WWE Raw returns tonight.

The weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network red brand prime time Monday night program returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network with a taped show from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into tonight’s show:

* Chad Gable vs. Akira Tozawa

* Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz

* Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to appear

* Drew McIntyre to appear

* Jackie Redmond to interview Seth Rollins

* Iyo Sky vs. Alba Fyre vs. Natalya (Women’s Intercontinental Title Tournament)

For those interested, you can read complete WWE Raw Spoilers For Tonight’s Show (12/23/2024) here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.