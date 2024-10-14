The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight.

WWE Raw returns from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. with a taped episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.

On tap for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c, is Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston, R-Truth vs. The Miz, Rhea Ripley will call out Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER going face-to-face ahead of their showdown for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Spoilers For October 14, 2024.

