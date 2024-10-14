The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 continues tonight.
WWE Raw returns from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. with a taped episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.
On tap for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c, is Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, Bron Breakker vs. Kofi Kingston, R-Truth vs. The Miz, Rhea Ripley will call out Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, as well as Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER going face-to-face ahead of their showdown for the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Championship.
For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Spoilers For October 14, 2024.
Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.
