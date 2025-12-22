Happy Holidays from WWE!

WWE Raw returns with their Christmas Week episode tonight, a taped show from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

Advertised for the December 22 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix at 8/7c this evening are the following matches:

* Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka

* Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

* Je’Von Evans vs. Rayo Americano

