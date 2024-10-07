The fallout from WWE Bad Blood 2024 goes down tonight.

Following an explosive premium live event over the weekend, WWE returns with the first of many two-hour episodes of WWE Raw this evening from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

On tap for tonight’s show at 8/7c on USA Network is GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, “Main Event” Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Pete Dunne vs. Sheamus in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook, the return of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, the fallout from WWE Bad Blood 2024 and more.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from St. Louis, MO.