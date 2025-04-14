The road to WrestleMania 41 begins winding down tonight in “The Golden State.”

WWE Raw returns live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Monday, April 14, 2025 episode of the show:

* Gunther to speak

* Logan Paul to appear

* Bayley vs. Liv Morgan

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman to appear