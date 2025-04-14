The road to WrestleMania 41 begins winding down tonight in “The Golden State.”
WWE Raw returns live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Monday, April 14, 2025 episode of the show:
* Gunther to speak
* Logan Paul to appear
* Bayley vs. Liv Morgan
* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross
* Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman to appear
TOMORROW NIGHT on the final #WWERaw before #WrestleMania @WWERomanReigns is in the house! 👀
📍 SACRAMENTO
🎟️ https://t.co/M9pwXZ4JYv pic.twitter.com/fhgwRw69q4
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2025
Just days before facing @LoganPaul at #WrestleMania, @AJStylesOrg goes one-on-one with @realKILLERkross tomorrow night on #WWERaw!
📍 SACRAMENTO
▶️ https://t.co/M9pwXZ4JYv pic.twitter.com/KHgEm5EvcN
— WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2025