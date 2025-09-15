WWE returns tonight.
The WrestlePalooza on ESPN “go-home” episode of WWE Raw takes place tonight at a special start-time of 7/6c on Netflix from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the September 15, 2025 episode:
* John Cena appears
* Penta vs. Kofi Kingston
* Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano
* CM Punk & AJ Lee face-to-face with Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch
