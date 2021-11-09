The producers have been revealed for some of this week’s WWE RAW matches and segments, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following were reported on:

* The Street Profits and RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle defeating AJ Styles, Omos, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode was produced by Chris Park and Petey Williams

* Shane Helms and Jimmy Wang Yang produced WWE Champion Big E defeating Chad Gable

* Drake Maverick vs. Reggie for the WWE 24/7 Title was produced by Adam Pearce

* Pearce’s Team Survivor Series announcement plus Bobby Lashley defeating Dominik Mysterio was produced by Jason Jordan

* Tyson Kidd, Pat Buck and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the women’s Fatal 5 Way with new #1 contender Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley

