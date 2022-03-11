This week’s WWE Main Event episode saw Veer Mahaan defeat enhancement talent Savion Truitt. Truitt is the current Ascend Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion and the LSC Zero Gravity Champion, and this was his WWE debut.

The Veer vs. Savion match was produced by Shawn Daivari, according to Fightful Select. The WWE Main Event match that saw The Street Profits defeat Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin was produced by Adam Pearce.

Below are the rest of the producers from this week’s RAW:

* The RAW Tag Team Titles Triple Threat with new champions RK-Bro, former champions Alpha Academy, and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens was produced by Chris Park and Petey Williams

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Tamina Snuka vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

* Adam Pearce produced The Miz and Logan Paul’s Homecoming segment

* Kenn Doane produced The Dirty Dawgs vs. Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa

* Chris Park produced Omos vs. Apollo Crews

* Jason Jordan produced the promo with WWE Hall of Famer Edge

* Shawn Daivari produced Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega in the non-title bout

* Shane Helms produced WWE United States Champion Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.