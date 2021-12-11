Several producers for this week’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full recap from Monday’s show.

* Seth Rollins’ promo and the Steel Cage match between WWE Champion Big E and Kevin Owens was produced by Shawn Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes

* Nikki A.S.H. vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Street Profits was produced by Jamie Noble

* Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop was produced by Pat Buck

* Finn Balor vs. T-BAR was produced by Adam Pearce

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan was produced by Tyson Kidd

