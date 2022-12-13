Below are WWE Producers for last night’s RAW from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full RAW recap.

* Kylie Rae (billed as Briana Ray) vs. Dana Brooke for WWE Main Event was produced by Petey Williams, while Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander was produced by Chris Park. You can click here for full Main Event spoilers

* Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley was produced by Tyson Kidd

* AJ Styles vs. Chad Gable was produced by Shawn Daivari

* The Judgment Day vs. Akira Tozawa and The Street Profits was produced by Shane Helms

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae was produced by Kenn Doane

* Elias vs. Solo Sikoa was produced by Adam Pearce

* Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley was produced by Petey Williams

* Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Chris Park

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.