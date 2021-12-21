The following producers for this week’s WWE RAW segments have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. For those who missed it, you can click here for our detailed RAW recap.

* Tyson Kidd produced Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega

* Kenn Doane and Chris Park produced the Championship Contender match between Dolph Ziggler and WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

* Shawn Daivari produced Chad Gable vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton

* Shane Helms produced Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* Pat Buck produced Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair

* Jamie Noble and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes produced the main event of Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E

* The dark main event that saw RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch retain over Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan was produced by Jason Jordan

