The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Jed I Goodman is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, December 16, 2024 drew 1.522 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is up quite a bit from the previous week’s show on December 9, which finished with 1.386 million viewers.

WWE Raw this week drew a 0.48 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is up from the 0.43 rating in the same key demo for the 12/9 episode.

This week’s WWE Raw show faced tough competition in the form of two Monday Night Football games. The Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings game on ABC scored 13.066 million viewers and a 3.11 demo rating, while the Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders game on ESPN scored 4.078 million viewers and a 1.08 demo rating.

