The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Monday’s episode of WWE RAW brought in 1.709 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is way above from the previous week’s show on November 25, which finished with 1.510 million viewers.

WWE RAW this week drew a 0.54 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is up from the 0.47 rating in the same key demo for the 11/25 episode.

The show’s demo rating and audience were the highest since the August 26th episode hit a 0.57 and 1.796 million viewers.

WWE RAW went up against Monday Night Football on ESPN, which did a combined 3.15 demo rating and 11.871 million viewers.

