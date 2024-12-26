The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, December 23, 2024 drew 1.453 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is down from the previous week’s show on December 16, which finished with 1.522 million viewers.

WWE Raw this week drew a 0.42 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is down from the 0.48 rating in the same key demo for the 12/16 episode.

This week’s WWE Raw show faced tough competition in the form of an NFL Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC game between the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, which drew 14.498 million viewers.