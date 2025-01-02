The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Programming Insider is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, December 30, 2024 drew 1.596 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is up from the previous week’s show on December 23, which finished with 1.453 million viewers.

WWE Raw this week drew a 0.53 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is down from the 0.42 rating in the same key demo for the 12/23 episode.

This week’s WWE Raw marked the final show in the historic run on USA Network before the transition to Netflix on January 6. The show faced tough competition in the form of a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, which drew 10.154 million viewers and a 3.15 demo rating on ESPN, with an additional 6.834 million viewers and a 0.83 demo rating on ABC.