The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Programming Insider is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, December 9, 2024 drew 1.386 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is down quite a bit from the previous week’s show on December 2, which finished with 1.709 million viewers.

WWE Raw this week drew a 0.43 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is down slightly from the 0.52 rating in the same key demo for the 11/30 episode.

This week’s WWE Raw show faced tough competition in the form of a big Monday Night Football NFL game between the Bengals and the Cowboys, which averaged over 18 million viewers across ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC, peaking at 20.2 million viewers.