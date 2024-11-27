The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, November 25, 2024 drew 1.510 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is largely equal from the previous week’s show on November 18, which finished with 1.516 million viewers.

WWE Raw this week drew a 0.47 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is down slightly from the 0.49 rating in the same key demo for the 11/18 episode.

The 11/25 episode of WWE Raw marked the “go-home show” for this Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The show faced tough competition in the form of a Monday Night Football NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers, which drew 17.3 million viewers and a 4.17 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 demographic with airings on ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC.