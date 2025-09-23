The numbers are in for the Monday, September 15, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

The 9/15 episode of WWE Raw drew 2.6 million global views on the streaming service, with a total of 5.3 million hours watched.

That performance was good enough to land the show at number seven on Netflix’s global rankings for the week.

By comparison, the September 8 edition of WWE Raw also pulled in 2.6 million global views, though hours watched came in slightly lower at 5.1 million. That episode finished at number eight worldwide on the platform.

The September 15 episode of WWE Raw served as the final red brand “go-home show” for the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN historic special event, with a CM Punk & AJ Lee and Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch face-to-face segment, an appearance by John Cena and more.