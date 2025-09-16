The latest viewership numbers are in for WWE RAW on Netflix.

According to official data released by Netflix, the September 8th episode of WWE RAW brought in 2.6 million global views and accounted for 5.1 million hours watched during the tracking week. That performance landed RAW at #8 overall in Netflix’s global rankings.

For comparison, the September 1st episode drew 2.4 million global views with 5.2 million hours watched, also finishing at #8 globally for that week.

The September 8 episode of WWE Raw featured the first red brand appearance in over ten years.