The numbers for this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show have arrived.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the Monday, May 20, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Greensboro, N.C. drew 1.733 million viewers.

By comparison, the Raw show on 5/13 last week drew 1.589 million viewers.

This week’s show on 5/20 drew a 0.56 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is up from the 5/13 show, which also pulled a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 year old demo.

The 5/13 Raw featured semifinal matches in the ongoing WWE King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with third-round bouts for both taking place on the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program.