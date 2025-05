Netflix has released viewership data for the May 19th episode of WWE Raw.

The episode drew 2.7 million views globally, matching the total from the May 12th show. Raw ranked #9 among all Netflix programs worldwide for the week and landed in the top ten in seven different countries.

The May 19th edition of Raw featured final hype for the May 24th Saturday Night’s Main Event special, several Money In The Bank qualifying bouts, and the official main roster debut of Roxanne Perez.