The ratings for the November 11, 2024 episode of WWE RAW are in.

Monday night’s edition of RAW brought in a 0.49 rating in the key 18 – 49 demographic, with 1.564 million viewers.

Last week, the show brought in a 0.42 demo rating and 1.465 million viewers.

WWE RAW went head-to-head with the Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams game on ESPN, which brought in a 3.38 demo rating and 12.1 million viewers.

In 2024 so far, WWE RAW is averaging a 0.544 demo rating and 1.676 million viewers.