The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW are in.

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW brought in a 0.49 rating in the key 18 – 49 demographic, with 1.516 million viewers.

The numbers are even with last week’s 0.49 demo rating and slightly down from the audience of 1.564 million.

WWE RAW went up against Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC, which did a combined 3.88 demo rating and 16.112 million viewers.

Year-to-date, WWE Monday Night RAW is averaging a 0.543 demo rating and 1.673 million viewers.

