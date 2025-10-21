How did the post-WWE Crown Jewel: Perth episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, which aired live during the early morning hours, perform last week?

It’s time to find out, as the latest viewership data is in for WWE Raw on Netflix.

According to official figures from the latest weekly Netflix Tudum report, the October 13th episode of WWE Raw drew 2.4 million global views and totaled 4.6 million hours watched.

The show ranked 8th overall worldwide and 6th in the United States among all titles on the platform for the week.

Those numbers are roughly in line with the previous week’s episode, which also logged 2.4 million global views but slightly higher overall watch time at 4.8 million hours.

That October 6th broadcast finished 9th globally in the Netflix rankings.

The October 13 edition aired live at 8 AM ET, continuing WWE’s early-morning release format on the streaming giant while the company was ‘Down Under’ for WWE SmackDown and WWE Crown Jewel: Perth the previous weekend.

Featured below is a look at the top five most-viewed WWE Raw videos from the October 13 episode on WWE’s official YouTube page, based on current metrics:

* The Vision are DONE?! | Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed betray Seth Rollins (1,800,000 views)

* Seth Rollins proclaims Vision dominance after Crown Jewel victory (1,200,000 views)

* Roxanne Perez confronts Stephanie Vaquer (778,000 views)

* Jey Uso saves Jimmy Uso from Vision onslaught after Bronson Reed win (696,000 views)

* Rusev is fired up for his title match against Dominik Mysterio (525,000 views)

WWE Raw on 10/13 marked the post-Crown Jewel: Perth episode from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, and featured the shocking Seth Rollins attack by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at the conclusion of the show.

For those who missed the show, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10/13/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage.