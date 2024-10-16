The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Programming Insider is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, October 14, 2024 drew 1.538 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is down from the previous week’s show on October 7, which finished with 1.545 million viewers.

WWE Raw this week drew a 0.43 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is down from the 0.47 rating in the same key demo for the 10/7 episode.

The 10/14 episode of WWE Raw was the second of many two-hour shows leading into the move to Netflix in January. The show faced tough competition in the form of a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, which pulled down over 16 million viewers on ESPN and ABC.