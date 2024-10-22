The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Programming Insider is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, October 21, 2024 drew 1.577 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is up from the previous week’s show on October 14, which finished with 1.538 million viewers.

WWE Raw this week drew a 0.51 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is also up from the 0.43 rating in the same key demo for the 10/14 episode.

The 10/21 episode of WWE Raw was the third of many two-hour shows leading into the move to Netflix in January. The show faced tough competition in the form of a NFL Monday Night Football games between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and one between the Los Angeles Charges and Arizona Cardinals.