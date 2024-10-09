The numbers are in for this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the episode of WWE Raw on Monday, October 7, 2024 drew 1.545 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, this is up from the previous week’s show on September 30, which finished with 1.516 million viewers.

WWE Raw this week drew a 0.47 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is actually down from the 0.48 rating in the same key demo for the 9/30 episode.

The 10/7 episode of WWE Raw was the post-WWE Bad Blood 2024 red brand show, as well as the first of many two-hour shows leading into the move to Netflix in January.